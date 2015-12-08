Messi will win Ballon d'Or by a huge margin, predicts Dani Alves

Barcelona defender Dani Alves thinks Lionel Messi will win the 2015 Ballon d'Or by a significant margin.

The Argentina star is in the final three ahead of the award in Zurich next month along with Barca team-mate Neymar and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alves has already suggested Ronaldo does not even deserve to be in the top three with his club colleagues and now tips Messi to comfortably win the award for a fifth time.

The Brazilian told TVE: "I see Messi winning his fifth Golden Ball – and with a big advantage.

"He is far ahead of everyone, particularly in the influence he has on the team. The best players in the world do not have to be individualistic.

"Our team was strong before Messi's injury but he has come back and proven to be competitive far beyond the other players on the pitch."

Alves is suspended for Barcelona's last Champions League group game against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, but Messi is included in the squad despite first place already being secured.