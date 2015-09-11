Messi's brother confirms birth of Barcelona star's second child

The brother of Lionel Messi has confirmed that the Barcelona star's second child has been born.

Messi missed training with Barca early on Friday, with the club citing "personal reasons", as speculation grew that girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo was due to give birth.

Matias Messi has since said via Twitter that the couple have indeed welcomed a second son who, despite earlier reports in Spain, will be named Mateo, not Benjamin.

"Well people, Mateo has just been born, he's beautiful. We'll give you more details later, now to enjoy it! Thanks everyone!" wrote Matias.

Messi and Antonella's first child, Thiago, was born on November 2, 2012 .

The Argentina captain remains in contention to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.