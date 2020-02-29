Mesut Ozil's agent insists the playmaker is not leaving Arsenal - and suggests he could even sign a new deal

Mesut Ozil's agent has refused to rule out the former Germany international signing a new contract at Arsenal.

The playmaker is tied down to the north London outfit until summer 2021, when he will be 32 years of age.

Ozil has endured a frustrating campaign at the Emirates Stadium, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in the Premier League.

But the player's representative insists his client will not be going anywhere before the end of the 2020/21 season.

“At the moment, we don’t even talk about it, because he still has one and a half years left," Dr Erkut Sogut told the i.

“He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave.

“He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it's not a bad situation.

“And he will have probably 100 million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time.

“And he's 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years.

“I look at every option, I need to maximise and get the best contract for him.

“The options are coming in now. Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal.

“Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract.

“It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut. If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”

Arsenal, who are not in Premier League action this weekend, face Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday.

