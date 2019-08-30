Mesut Ozil in derby contention for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil is available for Arsenal in the north London derby clash with Tottenham.

Ozil has yet to feature this season due to safety concerns and then illness, but he has trained all week.

Rob Holding (knee) is back in training but will not feature while Hector Bellerin (knee) and Kieran Tierney (groin) will return to training after the international break.

Tottenham are without record signing Tanguy Ndombele due to a thigh issue.

Right-backs Juan Foyth (ankle) and Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) are out and possible stand-in Eric Dier (hip) is a doubt.

Ryan Sessegnon is nearing a return from a hamstring injury but is still waiting for his first Spurs appearance.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Papastathopoulos, Chambers, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Elneny, Willock, Ceballos, Mkhitaryan, Pepe, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Alderwerield, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Wanyama, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Skipp, Son, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Parrott.