Mesut Ozil says Mikel Arteta has restored “old Arsenal virtues” since taking charge

Mesut Ozil has lifted the lid on the changes Mikel Arteta has already made at Arsenal.

Arteta was unveiled as Unai Emery’s successor in December and has since overseen a run of just one defeat in five games in all competitions.

Manchester City’s former assistant manager has still only won one match in the Premier League following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arteta already appears to have had an influence on the side’s organisation and work ethic, however, and Ozil has revealed that the atmosphere in the camp has improved since his return to north London.

“He can show us everything he has learnt his long career so he knows exactly what we need to do, and so we know what we need to do as well," the German playmaker told Arsenal’s official website.

“He just pushes us far to get there so we can play successfully. He knows what to say to us, how to give us a positive attitude and how to make us be successful.

“I can see he is really hungry, but at the same time he is very down to earth and that is a very good characteristic to make us be a successful team.

“It is basically getting us back to the old Arsenal virtues. Fighting and having possession, being in control of the game, having the ball all the time.

“These are the things that he is working on with us and you can see it – everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their time at the moment and this has made us be successful now. I think he is the right man at this club.”

The Gunners will be looking to close the 11-point gap currently separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea when they entertain Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE

Andy Mitten column: Forget a few chants – Manchester United’s fans have been patient with the club’s management. That won’t last forever

7 things you need to know about new Barcelona manager Quique Setien

The conflict of Daniel Levy: why Tottenham need a sporting director