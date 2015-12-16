MetLife Stadium to host 2016 Copa America final

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has been chosen as the venue to host the 2016 Copa America Centenario final on June 26.

The 82,000 seat stadium will host the decider of next year's special 100th year anniversary of the Copa America tournament.

The centenary edition will have 16-teams instead of the usual 12, with six countries from CONCACAF joining the 10 CONMEBOL nations.

The first Copa America was held in Argentina in 1916, with Uruguay finishing top of the four-team group that also featured Brazil and Chile.

Uruguay are the most successful side in the history of the competition - winning a total 15 of the 44 Copa America tournaments held so far.

Chile are the current holders after hosting and winning the 2015 edition.

The tournament will take place from June 3-26 in 10 venues across the United States - the first time the competition has ever been held outside of South America.