Metz ready for Euro 2016 after Nancy withdrawal

"We've been candidates since day one. Our project is still available," Bernard Serin told French sports daily L'Equipe.

On Friday, Nancy was removed from the list of 11 Euro 2016 host venues after no agreement could be reached between the city and companies bidding to renovate the Marcel Picot stadium.

St Denis (Stade de France), Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Nice, Lens, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse are set to host matches at the tournament, which will feature 24 teams for the first time.