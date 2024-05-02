The Liverpool 2024/25 home kit is out in what is a unique last effort from Nike

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Liverpool 2024/25 home kit has been released – and it's inspired by 1984

Nike Liverpool 2024/25 home kit
(Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)
Jump To:

The Liverpool 2024/25 home kit has been released, in Nike's final effort manufacturing kits for the Reds.

With Liverpool set to switch to Adidas from the 2025/26 season, Nike have gone big and bold for their last home kit, hoping this is the one that'll live long in the memory for fans. 

Image 1 of 6
Nike Liverpool 2024/25 home kit
(Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 