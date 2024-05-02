The Liverpool 2024/25 home kit is out in what is a unique last effort from Nike

The Liverpool 2024/25 home kit has been released, in Nike's final effort manufacturing kits for the Reds.

With Liverpool set to switch to Adidas from the 2025/26 season, Nike have gone big and bold for their last home kit, hoping this is the one that'll live long in the memory for fans.

In one of the first Premier League kits to be unveiled ahead of the new season, Liverpool are set to wear something a bit bolder than what they've taken to the pitch in in recent years - with the new kit reminiscent of their latest league title, too.

The Liverpool 2024/25 home kit features a unique pattern throughout

Nike Liverpool 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from nike.co.uk

Liverpool's latest league title, in 2019/20, came in a kit featuring pinstripes on the front of the shirt.

In an attempt to evoke similar success, Nike has reintroduced pinstripes onto the shirt - though this time in a bold chrome yellow colour as part of a unique geometric pattern.

A classic feature from the 1980s, Nike has taken inspiration from the past to signify the dawn of a new era for the club, as Jurgen Klopp departs after nine years at the helm.

This is a combination of modernity mixed with tradition, with plenty of uniqueness thrown into the palette for good measure. Making the Liver bird crest yellow (along with the Nike Swoosh) is a subtle touch that is remiscient of Graeme Souness and Co. conquering Europe, with the Reds back in the Champions League after a season away.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

Nike has also gone bold for the collar, with a relatively unseen neckline set to sweep across Anfield in the 2024/25 season. Helping to set the kit apart from other designs, Liverpool's new home shirt looks simply nothing like anything produced in recent years.

Sure, France's Euro 2024 away shirt also features pinstripes, but this Liverpool kit has gone a step further with a geometric pattern and unique collar. Plus, the yellow sitting on top of the red base is simply stunning - and doesn't make it seem as celebratory as when clubs, rightly or wrongly, incorporate gold onto their efforts for the new season.

Buy the shirt

Nike Liverpool 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

Nike Liverpool 2024/25 home kit A modern twist on an old classic Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Gym Red/White/Chrome Yellow Sizes available: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Change of colour for the crest + Unique pinstripes Reasons to avoid - Sponsor ruins the aesthetic

More Premier League kit drops

Arsenal's new home kit has been spotted in a window, while Aston Villa are expecting a new badge. Bournemouth have denied introducing a new badge, while Newcastle have signed a deal with Adidas.

You can see all new kit leaks and drops here.