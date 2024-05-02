Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?

By Sean Cole
published

A fiery 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, featuring 12 yellow cards, clinched the Premier League title for Leicester City

Mark Clattenburg shows another yellow card in the 'Battle of the Bridge'

8 minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess.

