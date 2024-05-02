Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?
A fiery 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, featuring 12 yellow cards, clinched the Premier League title for Leicester City
8 minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Tottenham Hotspur's title hopes were hanging by a thread when they faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 2 May 2016.
Although Spurs raced into a two-goal lead, they were pegged back in the second half by a belligerent home side, handing Leicester City the crown.
Tempers flared at the end of a thrilling match, which contained 12 bookings and several heated confrontations.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In total, 27 players featured for Chelsea and Tottenham that night. How many can you name?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?
Quiz! Can you name every club to win one of Europe’s top five leagues since 1992?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.