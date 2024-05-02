Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?

8 minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess.

Tottenham Hotspur's title hopes were hanging by a thread when they faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 2 May 2016.

Although Spurs raced into a two-goal lead, they were pegged back in the second half by a belligerent home side, handing Leicester City the crown.

Tempers flared at the end of a thrilling match, which contained 12 bookings and several heated confrontations.

In total, 27 players featured for Chelsea and Tottenham that night. How many can you name?

