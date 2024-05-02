Euro 2024: Which free agents are going to the tournament?

Some of the biggest names in world football will be pulling on the shirts of their countries at Euro 2024 this summer – but not all of them will have a club come the beginning, when the tournament in Germany reaches its midpoint. Contracts traditionally run until June 30, and plenty of top players' deals are duet to expire this off-season, making for an intriguing list of free agents.

Among the most notable stars set to become unattached are France talisman Kylian Mbappe – who's widely expected to swap PSG for Real Madrid, who themselves could lose both Germany midfield maestro and, almost certainly, veteran Croatia captain Luka Modric for nothing – and record goalscorer Olivier Giroud – who's coming to the end of his contract at AC Milan – and Italy's Euro 2020 winner Jorginho, whose Arsenal deal is about to run out.

Here, FourFourTwo runs through the full list of players who could be involved at Euro 2024 but who look set to have to find themselves a new club before next season.

Euro 2024 free agents: Group A

Toni Kroos (Image credit: Alamy)

Germany

Mats Hummels

Toni Kroos

Marius Wolf

Scotland

Che Adams

Switzerland

Ricardo Rodriguez

Euro 2024 free agents: Group B

Luka Modric (Image credit: Alamy)

Spain

Nacho

Jesus Navas

Croatia

Luka Modric

Italy

Jorginho

Alex Meret

Leonardo Spinazzola

Albania

Etrit Berisha

Klaus Gjasula

Euro 2024 free agents: Group C

Simon Kjaer (Image credit: Alamy)

Slovenia

Marek Rodak

Denmark

Simon Kjaer

Robert Skov

Serbia

Luka Jovic

Darko Lazovic

Euro 2024 free agents: Group D

Olivier Giroud (Image credit: Alamy)

Poland

Piotr Zielinski

Netherlands

Marten de Roon

Davy Klaasen

Austria

Stefan Lainer

France

Olivier Giroud

Kylian Mbappe

Adrien Rabiot

Euro 2024 free agents: Group E

Michy Batshuayi (Image credit: Alamy)

Belgium

Michy Batshuayi

Koen Casteels

Euro 2024 free agents: Group F

Yusuf Yazici (Image credit: Alamy)

Turkey

Yusuf Yazici

Portugal

Rui Patricio

Czech Republic

Vladimir Coufal

