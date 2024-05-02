Euro 2024: Which free agents are going to the tournament?

By Tom Hancock
published

Euro 2024 will feature plenty of free agents across the tournament

Kylian Mbappe
(Image credit: Alamy)

Some of the biggest names in world football will be pulling on the shirts of their countries at Euro 2024 this summer – but not all of them will have a club come the beginning, when the tournament in Germany reaches its midpoint. Contracts traditionally run until June 30, and plenty of top players' deals are duet to expire this off-season, making for an intriguing list of free agents.

Among the most notable stars set to become unattached are France talisman Kylian Mbappe – who's widely expected to swap PSG for Real Madrid, who themselves could lose both Germany midfield maestro and, almost certainly, veteran Croatia captain Luka Modric for nothing – and record goalscorer Olivier Giroud – who's coming to the end of his contract at AC Milan – and Italy's Euro 2020 winner Jorginho, whose Arsenal deal is about to run out.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...