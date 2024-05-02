Euro 2024: Which free agents are going to the tournament?
Euro 2024 will feature plenty of free agents across the tournament
Some of the biggest names in world football will be pulling on the shirts of their countries at Euro 2024 this summer – but not all of them will have a club come the beginning, when the tournament in Germany reaches its midpoint. Contracts traditionally run until June 30, and plenty of top players' deals are duet to expire this off-season, making for an intriguing list of free agents.
Among the most notable stars set to become unattached are France talisman Kylian Mbappe – who's widely expected to swap PSG for Real Madrid, who themselves could lose both Germany midfield maestro and, almost certainly, veteran Croatia captain Luka Modric for nothing – and record goalscorer Olivier Giroud – who's coming to the end of his contract at AC Milan – and Italy's Euro 2020 winner Jorginho, whose Arsenal deal is about to run out.
Here, FourFourTwo runs through the full list of players who could be involved at Euro 2024 but who look set to have to find themselves a new club before next season.
Euro 2024 free agents: Group A
Germany
- Mats Hummels
- Toni Kroos
- Marius Wolf
Scotland
- Che Adams
Switzerland
- Ricardo Rodriguez
Euro 2024 free agents: Group B
Spain
- Nacho
- Jesus Navas
Croatia
- Luka Modric
Italy
- Jorginho
- Alex Meret
- Leonardo Spinazzola
Albania
- Etrit Berisha
- Klaus Gjasula
Euro 2024 free agents: Group C
Slovenia
- Marek Rodak
Denmark
- Simon Kjaer
- Robert Skov
Serbia
- Luka Jovic
- Darko Lazovic
Euro 2024 free agents: Group D
Poland
- Piotr Zielinski
Netherlands
- Marten de Roon
- Davy Klaasen
Austria
- Stefan Lainer
France
- Olivier Giroud
- Kylian Mbappe
- Adrien Rabiot
Euro 2024 free agents: Group E
Belgium
- Michy Batshuayi
- Koen Casteels
Euro 2024 free agents: Group F
Turkey
- Yusuf Yazici
Portugal
- Rui Patricio
Czech Republic
- Vladimir Coufal
