Quiz! Can you get 20 questions right in our big goalkeeper quiz?

No time limit, 20 questions at the ready.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 25 correct answers in our Big England quiz?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Goalkeepers are unlike any other position on the pitch. They don't abide by the same laws as the rest of us – literally.

For years, these were the mavericks in your side: the weirdos and oddballs who were seen as from another planet. Over the years, keepers have mellowed though, becoming just as proficient with their feet as the defenders in front of them, their personalities becoming a little more sanitised – this is the modern game, after all.

The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest custodians the world has ever seen – but how much do you remember about them?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?

Quiz! Can you name these 20 mascots?