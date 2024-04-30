Quiz! Can you get 20 questions right in our big goalkeeper quiz?
How well do you know the heroes between the sticks?
No time limit, 20 questions at the ready.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 25 correct answers in our Big England quiz?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Goalkeepers are unlike any other position on the pitch. They don't abide by the same laws as the rest of us – literally.
For years, these were the mavericks in your side: the weirdos and oddballs who were seen as from another planet. Over the years, keepers have mellowed though, becoming just as proficient with their feet as the defenders in front of them, their personalities becoming a little more sanitised – this is the modern game, after all.
The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest custodians the world has ever seen – but how much do you remember about them?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.