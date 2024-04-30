Quiz! Can you get 20 questions right in our big goalkeeper quiz?

By Mark White
published

How well do you know the heroes between the sticks?

Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates after teammate Darwin Nunez scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on February 18, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
(Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

No time limit, 20 questions at the ready.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.