Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats

Metz set a new Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats by going down 3-0 to Marseille on Wednesday.

The loss at the Stade Saint-Symphorien made Frederic Hantz's side the first to lose eight straight league matches on their own turf in the competition's history.

Metz are rooted firmly to the bottom of Ligue 1 with just four points – all of which have come on their travels – from their opening 15 matches.

Their only victory on home soil this season came in the 1-0 Coupe de la Ligue triumph over third-tier Red Star in October.