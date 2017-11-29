Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats
Marseille handed bottom side Metz their eighth straight home defeat on Wednesday - a first in Ligue 1 history.
Metz set a new Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats by going down 3-0 to Marseille on Wednesday.
The loss at the Stade Saint-Symphorien made Frederic Hantz's side the first to lose eight straight league matches on their own turf in the competition's history.
Metz are rooted firmly to the bottom of Ligue 1 with just four points – all of which have come on their travels – from their opening 15 matches.
Their only victory on home soil this season came in the 1-0 Coupe de la Ligue triumph over third-tier Red Star in October.
8 - Metz have become the first team to lose eight consecutive home games in the Ligue 1 history. Hopeless. November 29, 2017
