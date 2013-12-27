Meulensteen hails Bruce ahead of Hull clash

Meulensteen's men could move out of the bottom three with a win over the Yorkshire club at the KC Stadium as Fulham bid to build on a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on Thursday, but the 49-year-old knows that will be no easy feat against a Hull team narrowly beaten 3-2 by Premier League champions Manchester United on the same day.

Bruce spent nine years under United legend Alex Ferguson as a player before moving into management. And Meulensteen - who worked as an assistant to Ferguson at United from 2007 to 2013 - feels Bruce's time at Old Trafford has influenced the former Sunderland manager's approach.

"Any manager that has worked or played under Sir Alex Ferguson will have remembered things that they will use," Meulensteen said.

"I'm sure Steve will be no different. Sir Alex always wanted teams to play with a lot of endeavour and speed - you have to see what you have at your disposal but the intentions are there, you only have to look at Hull's 3-1 win over Liverpool.

"He has got his feet under the table in the Premier League, you have an experience of knowing how to play away at all the different grounds and it doesn't faze him anymore.

"He has been there, seen it and done it, at different clubs and with different players - plus he has played in it himself, which helps.

"I like Steve as a person and I know him really well. He transfers his charisma onto the pitch and into the players.

"He has got them (Hull) playing and isn't too afraid to experiment at times, with three at the back or the straight 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1.

"What you can always say about Steve Bruce's team is that they are generally well organised and have a good energy about them and he gives them the freedom to play as well."