Meulensteen: Sneijder perfect for Man United

Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant told reporters that the Inter Milan midfielder is “the most ideal player for us that I can think of.”

With United on the lookout for a replacement for Paul Scholes, both Sneijder and Arsenal’s Samir Nasri have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

But with Arsenal preferring to sell Nasri to a non-English club, and with United’s local rivals Manchester City also interested in the Frenchman, the Red Devils’ attentions are believed to be turning towards Sneijder.

Meulensteen went on to say of his countryman: "He is not a runner, but perfectly two-footed. He can run the game and puts the ball wherever he wants.

"To me, he seems a perfect addition to players like [Javier] Hernández, [Wayne] Rooney, Park [Ji-sung], [Ashley] Young, [Antonio] Valencia, Nani and [Ryan] Giggs. Plus, Wesley has plenty of experience in top football, of course.

"I don't know how his future is at Inter, of course – whether he is allowed to leave and whether we can pay him. But purely on the basis of his ability, I would say 'Get Sneijder'."

Meulensteen also played down talk of the 27-year-old being a like-for-like replacement for the retired Scholes.

"The new Paul Scholes does not exist, just as there is not a new Roy Keane, but I cannot think of anyone more perfect for us than Sneijder.”

United will also have to convince Sneijder, who has a contract at Inter Milan until 2015, that they are a better option than Manchester City or Chelsea, who are also believed to be interested in signing him.

