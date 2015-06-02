Mexico confirm Copa squad

Mexico finalised their 23-man Copa America squad on Monday, with Eduardo Herrera set to lead the line.

Miguel Herrera is without the likes of Javier Hernandez and Giovani dos Santos due to focusing on the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico enjoyed a 3-0 friendly win over Guatemala on Saturday as Eduardo Herrera netted a brace.

The 26-year-old Pumas UNAM forward is set to start up front for Mexico, who face hosts Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia at the Copa America.

Mexico open their tournament with a clash against Bolivia on June 12.

Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Meliton Hernandez (Veracruz), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Adrian Aldrete (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), George Corral (Queretaro), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Cruz Azul), Gerardo Flores (Cruz Azul), Rafael Marquez (Hellas Verona), Carlos Salcedo (Guadalajara), Juan Carlos Valenzuela (Atlas), Efrain Velarde (Monterrey)

Midfielders: Javier Aquino (Rayo Vallecano), Jesus Corona (Twente), Marco Fabian (Guadalajara), Javier Guemez (Tijuana), Juan Carlos Medina (Atlas), Luis Montes (Leon), Mario Osuna (Queretaro)

Forwards: Enrique Esqueda (Tigres), Eduardo Herrera (Pumas), Raul Jimenez (Atletico Madrid), Matias Vuoso (Chiapas)