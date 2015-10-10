Mexico confirm Osorio agreement

Juan Carlos Osorio has agreed terms to coach Mexico, the Mexico Football Federation (FEMEXFUT) announced on Saturday.

Osorio confirmed his intention to succeed Miguel Herrera last week after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo and FEMEXFUT announced the deal hours before Mexico's Confederations Cup play-off against United States in California.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but the Colombian, who will be presented on Wednesday, is tasked with leading Mexico to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 54-year-old has won league titles in Colombia and United States, while he coached Mexican outfit Puebla between 2011 and 2012.

Osorio claimed four Colombian national titles with Once Caldas and Atletico National, having guided New York Red Bulls to MLS glory in 2008.