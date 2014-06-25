Mexico goal a big relief, admits Hernandez

The Manchester United striker had not scored for his country in12 matches before the FIFA World Cup meeting with Croatia.

Yet he found the net in a 3-1 Group A win that set up a last-16 clash with the Netherlands and he took great heart from finding the back of the net.

"This is a goal that gives me a lot of confidence," he told FIFA.com.

One man whose always offered unwavering support is Hernandez's grandfather and the 26-year-old expressed his gratitude for the backing he has received from his family.

He said: "I’d like to dedicate this (his goal) to my grandfather, who’s about to turn 85 but has still made the effort to be here.

"It’s for all those who’ve been with me in the good times and the bad, like my wife and my family."