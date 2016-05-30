Mexico v Chile: Vidal set for return

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi expects to have midfielder Arturo Vidal available for his side's friendly against Mexico.

Pizzi's men suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Jamaica on Friday and they complete their Copa America Centenario preparations with Wednesday's friendly in San Diego.

The Copa champions missed a host of chances in Vina del Mar and they were punished, losing for the third time in four matches.

However, Pizzi is set to be boosted by the returns of Bayern Munich midfielder Vidal and Marcelo Diaz.

"We believe that Marcelo Diaz and Arturo Vidal will be available for the match against Mexico and from that we set up the team," he said after the Jamaica loss.

"Our preparation is logically focused on the match with Argentina [at the Copa on June 6]."

Chile are carrying a worrying run of form into the tournament, at which they have been drawn with Argentina, Bolivia and Panama in Group D.

Despite their latest defeat, Pizzi is maintaining belief in his squad.

"The list of 23 players were chosen because we believe they can contribute," he said.

"We believe the level of the players we have, leaving me calm that they are good players.

"Time will define the performances that everyone has."

In contrast to Chile, Mexico simply keep winning heading into the tournament in the United States.

Juan Carlos Osorio's side are unbeaten in 18 matches, dating back to last year's edition of the Copa America.

An Andres Guardado goal helped Mexico to their latest win – a 1-0 victory over Paraguay on Saturday.

Under Osorio, who took over in October last year, Mexico have won six from six, scoring 13 times without conceding.

He was pleased with his side's display against Paraguay, arguably their greatest test yet under his guidance.

"We believe that the game gives us a positive balance," Osorio said.

"We faced an opponent with a lot of history, with more physical training than us and managed to go ahead."