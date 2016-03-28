Mexico vs. Canada: Osorio hails Lozano potential

Hirving Lozano has the potential to go far, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio predicted ahead of his side's CONCACAF qualifier against Canada on Tuesday.

The teams also met on Friday, Mexico running out a comfortable 3-0 winner in Vancouver, with 20-year-old Lozano on the scoresheet along with Javier Hernandez and Jesus Corona.

Mexico has won the first three games of its World Cup qualifying campaign and Osorio believes his team, and Lozano in particular, can continue to develop.

"His speed and ability to go past [opponents] will take him far," said the Colombian. "Lozano has a great desire to learn with the national team. His strength is that he is a very low-key, low profile, very down to earth [person] and I think will go very far.

"Not only is he a very good player with the potential to be an outstanding player, he is also a very good human being."

Veteran defender Rafael Marquez will be assessed close to Tuesday's rematch at the Estadio Azteca after the 37-year-old suffered a right abductor injury and was withdrawn at halftime on Friday.

Canada's newest international, Burnley's Scott Arfield, is hoping to get a first start against Mexico after making his debut for the country from the substitutes bench during Friday's defeat.

"If the manager sees fit for me to be part of that game, I’m absolutely delighted to do so," Arfield said. "It was an absolute pleasure for me to play in this arena in front of so many fans. It's something that will live very long in my memory and hopefully take my international career further as well."

Canada head coach Benito Floro believes his team needs to improve tactically after being roundly beaten by Mexico, although with four points from three games the side is well-placed in Group A.

"We need to extract what is positive because the rest depends on the other team and at this moment, they are better than us," Floro conceded. "For us, it was a good experience this game. Mexico demonstrated that we need to increase our tactical level."