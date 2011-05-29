Mexico warm up for Gold Cup with Ecuador draw
By app
SEATTLE - Mexico drew 1-1 with Ecuador on Saturday in a tepid warm-up for their title defence at next month's Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States.
Defender Jorge Torres Nilo tapped home Hector Moreno's header from Andres Guardado's cross to put the Mexicans ahead after seven minutes, but midfielder Michael Arroyo equalised half an hour later with a shot from outside the box.
Mexico are in Group A with El Salvador, Costa Rica and Cuba at the July 5-25 Gold Cup, while Ecuador are preparing for the Copa America in Argentina in July.
