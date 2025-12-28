How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds: Live streams and TV coverage as promoted sides meet in Premier League contest

Sunderland and Leeds were both promoted from the Championship last season

Watch Sunderland vs Leeds City today as two of the Championship's promoted teams from last season meet at the Stadium of Light. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Leeds: key information • Date: Sunday 28 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Sunderland have been the shock of the Premier League season so far and are currently 6th in the standings after 17 games.

They host Leeds United today, with the Whites looking to build on their recent win against Crystal Palace.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds in the UK

Sunderland vs Leeds is the only Sunday 2.00pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports+ platform and Sky Go app.

Watch Sunderland vs Leeds in the US

Sunderland vs Leeds is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Leeds through Stan Sport.

Watch Sunderland vs Leeds from anywhere

Out of the country when Sunderland vs Leeds is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home.

Sunderland vs Leeds: Premier League preview

Sunderland's huge win over Newcastle was followed up with a spirited point against Brighton last weekend, as the Mackems look to cope without a huge contingent of AFCON players.

Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco), Noah Sadiki and Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo), Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso), Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique) and Habib Diarra (Senegal) are all currently away at the tournament, with Regis Le Bris forced to rehash his side somewhat.

It's Leeds next up, with Daniel Farke's men having stormed to win the Championship last season, as the two sides battled it out home and away in England's second tier.

Leeds were in brilliant form as they beat Crystal Palace 4-1 to climb up to 16th in the standings.

Six points now stand between the Whites and the bottom four, something that will best please Farke and his side heading into a busy festive period.

Former Everton manager Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to bang in the goals, finding the net twice against the Eagles.

He's now up to 7 for the season when Elland Road really need a hero to step up.

Sunderland vs Leeds: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 1-1 Leeds United

Both sides have been pretty impressive as of late, so we are going to sit on the fence and call a draw.