Pre-Match Poser no.7: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

It's time for another Sunday Pre-Match Poser, guaranteed to entertain and enthral, frustrate and infuriate in equal measure. Here it is:

What is notable about the following Premier League stars: Gareth Bale, Robin van Persie, and Tomas Soucek?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, December 29, in the comments.

If you managed to solve The Pre-Match Poser today, we have absolutely loads more trivia, quizzes and puzzles for you to try out, all thanks to Kwizly.

First, we're heading for north London to see if you know your Arsene from your Eboue in our Ultimate Arsenal Quiz. We also have a challenge to name every player who featured in the Gunners' 2005-26 Champions League campaign.

Next, let's open it right back out league-wide. Can you name every player with more than 300 appearances in the Premier League for a single club? Great! So can we.

Don't worry if you spent your whole Sunday staring at our poser question. We've got a whole batch of Quickfire Quizzes too, with just nine seconds available per question (on average – we're not cruel) and 10 questions to rattle through, covering a vast array of football past, present, culture and action.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're after a routine trivia test, try FourFourTwo's Dating Game, a daily challenge that invites you to guess the year of a significant football event in six tries or fewer.

Serious about your trivia? Don't forget to sign up to the newsletter to receive all the latest quizzes delivered straight to your device.