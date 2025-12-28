How to watch Gabon vs Mozambique online, on TV, and from anywhere as Group F pair fight for first AFCON points

Watch Gabon vs Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Gabon vs Mozambique: key information • Date: Sunday 28 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 13:30 local • Venue: Stade d'Agadir, Agadir • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

After marching defeats in their first matches at AFCON 2025, Group F back-markers Gabon and Mozambique know that a second loss would be a devastating blow.

They meet in Agadir on Sunday looking for their first points of the competition and a chance to keep their last 16 hopes intact.

Ivory Coast and Cameroon are in charge of the group but at least one will drop points when they meet in Marrakech.

The door is open for Gabon or Mozambique but a win in game two is a must.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Gabon vs Mozambique online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Gabon vs Mozambique for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Gabon vs Mozambique live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Gabon vs Mozambique free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Gabon vs Mozambique from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Is Gabon vs Mozambique on TV in the US?

Fans in the US will be able to watch Gabon vs Mozambique on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 7:30am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Gabon vs Mozambique in Africa

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Gabon vs Mozambique: Preview

Group F's third and fourth seeds each put up a fight in the opening match but both were defeated by giants of African football.

Gabon were beaten 1-0 by five-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Cameroon, conceding an early Karl Etta Eyong goal in the same stadium where they'll play Mozambique.

The Mambas also lost 1-0 but it took defending champions Ivory Coast until the second half to make their breakthrough. Amad Diallo scored the only goal in Marrakech.

Mozambique have now played 16 matches at the Africa Cup of Nations without managing a win but they were as close two years ago as they've ever been.

Chiquinho Conde's team will look tap into the character that saw them draw with both Egypt and Ghana in the last AFCON. Their extraordinary final group game against the Black Stars shows the way.

Gabon have experience of reaching the knock-out rounds but last time they progressed from the group stage – in their last AFCON, four years ago – their only defeat came on penalties.

They've tasted loss already in Morocco and another on Sunday would leave them needing a win against Ivory Coast to have any hope of qualifying in third place.

With a win here and a draw in game three, Gabon or Mozambique would have a great chance to progress. This is a huge game for both nations. It's a battle for hope.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Gabon 1-0 Mozambique

Group F promises to be a game of few goals but the Panthers have the slight advantage of knowing what it takes to win at AFCON.