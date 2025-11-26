World Cup 2026 fixtures in full: The complete schedule
The World Cup 2026 fixtures are set to take place across a month of football in North America
World Cup 2026 fixtures kick off on June 11, with hosts Mexico opening the tournament at the iconic Estadio Azteca.
From there, World Cup 2026 lasts for just over a month and 104 matches in the new 48-team format, with 16 stadiums across North America hosting the greatest show on Earth.
FourFourTwo has your guide for every aspect of the competition – and with the draw for the World Cup to be made on December 5, we already know the fixtures set for next summer, with just the teams to fill in…
Calendar
World Cup fixtures in full
Group stage
Group A
Group A
- June 11, 2026: Mexico vs A2, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- June 11, 2026: A3 vs A4, Estadio Akron, Zapopan
- June 18, 2026: A4 vs A2, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- June 18, 2026: Mexico vs A3, Estadio Akron, Zapopan
- June 24, 2026: A4 vs Mexico, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- June 24, 2026: A2 vs A3, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
Group B
Group B
- June 12, 2026: Canada vs B2, BMO Field, Toronto
- June 13, 2026: B3 vs B4, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- June 18, 2026: B4 vs B2, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 18, 2026: Canada vs B3, BC Place, Vancouver
- June 24, 2026: B4 vs Canada, BC Place, Vancouver
- June 24, 2026: B2 vs B3, Lumen Field, Seattle
Group C
Group C
- June 13, 2026: C1 vs C2, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 13, 2026: C3 vs C4, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- June 19, 2026: C4 vs C2, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- June 19, 2026: C1 vs C3, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 24, 2026: C4 vs C1, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- June 24, 2026: C2 vs C3, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group D
Group D
- June 12, 2026: United States vs D2, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 13, 2026: D3 vs D4, BC Place, Vancouver
- June 19, 2026: D4 vs D2, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- June 19, 2026: United States vs D3, Lumen Field, Seattle
- June 25, 2026: D4 vs United States, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 25, 2026: D2 vs D3, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Group E
Group E
- June 14, 2026: E1 vs E2, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- June 14, 2026: E3 vs E4, NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 20, 2026: E4 vs E2, BMO Field, Toronto
- June 20, 2026: E1 vs E3, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- June 25, 2026: E4 vs E1, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- June 25, 2026: E2 vs E3, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Group F
Group F
- June 14, 2026: F1 vs F2, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 14, 2026: F3 vs F4, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
- June 20, 2026: F4 vs F2, NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 20, 2026: F1 vs F3, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
- June 25, 2026: F4 vs F1, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 25, 2026: F2 vs F3, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Group G
Group G
- June 15, 2026: G1 vs G2, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 15, 2026: G3 vs G4, Lumen Field, Seattle
- June 21, 2026: G4 vs G2, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 21, 2026: G1 vs G3, BC Place, Vancouver
- June 26, 2026: G4 vs G1, Lumen Field, Seattle
- June 26, 2026: G2 vs G3, BC Place, Vancouver
Group H
Group H
- June 15, 2026: H1 vs H2, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- June 15, 2026: H3 vs H4, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- June 21, 2026: H4 vs H2, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- June 21, 2026: H1 vs H3, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- June 26, 2026: H4 vs H1, NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 26, 2026: H2 vs H3, Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Group I
Group I
- June 16, 2026: I1 vs I2, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- June 16, 2026: I3 vs I4, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 22, 2026: I4 vs I2, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- June 22, 2026: I1 vs I3, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- June 26, 2026: I4 vs I1, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 26, 2026: I2 vs I3, BMO Field, Toronto
Group J
Group J
- June 16, 2026: J1 vs J2, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- June 16, 2026: J3 vs J4, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- June 22, 2026: J4 vs J2, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 22, 2026: J1 vs J3, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- June 27, 2026: J4 vs J1, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- June 27, 2026: J2 vs J3, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Group K
Group K
- June 17, 2026: K1 vs K2, NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 17, 2026: K3 vs K4, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- June 23, 2026: K4 vs K2, NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 23, 2026: K1 vs K3, Estadio Akron, Zapopan
- June 27, 2026: K4 vs K1, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- June 27, 2026: K2 vs K3, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group L
Group L
- June 17, 2026: L1 vs L2, BMO Field, Toronto
- June 17, 2026: L3 vs L4, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 23, 2026: L4 vs L2, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 23, 2026: L1 vs L3, BMO Field, Toronto
- June 27, 2026: L4 vs L1, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- June 27, 2026: L2 vs L3, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Round of 32
Round of 32
- June 28, 2026: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 29, 2026: Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D/F, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 29, 2026: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group C, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
- June 29, 2026: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group F, NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 30, 2026: Winner Group I vs 3rd Group C/D/F/G/H, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- June 30, 2026: Runner-up Group E vs Runner-up Group I, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 30, 2026: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/E/F/H/I, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- July 1, 2026: Winner Group L vs 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- July 1, 2026: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F/I/J, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- July 1, 2026: Winner Group G vs 3rd Group A/E/H/I/J, Lumen Field, Seattle
- July 2, 2026: Runner-up Group K vs Runner-up Group L, BMO Field, Toronto
- July 2, 2026: Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group J, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- July 2, 2026: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group E/F/G/I/J, BC Place, Vancouver
- July 3, 2026: Winner Group J vs Runner-up Group H, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- July 3, 2026: Winner Group K vs 3rd Group D/E/I/J/L, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- July 3, 2026: Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group G, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Round of 16
Round of 16
- July 4, 2026: Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- July 4, 2026: Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75, NRG Stadium, Houston
- July 5, 2026: Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- July 5, 2026: Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- July 6, 2026: Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- July 6, 2026: Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82, Lumen Field, Seattle
- July 7, 2026: Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- July 7, 2026: Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87, BC Place, Vancouver
Quarter-finals
Quarter-finals
- July 9, 2026: Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- July 10, 2026: Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- July 11, 2026: Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- July 11, 2026: Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Semi-finals
Semi-finals
- July 14, 2026: Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- July 15, 2026: Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Third-placed play-off
Third-place play-off
- July 18, 2026: Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Final
World Cup final
- July 19, 2026: Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.