World Cup 2026 fixtures in full: The complete schedule

The World Cup kicks off in June

World Cup 2026 fixtures kick off on June 11, with hosts Mexico opening the tournament at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

From there, World Cup 2026 lasts for just over a month and 104 matches in the new 48-team format, with 16 stadiums across North America hosting the greatest show on Earth.

FourFourTwo has your guide for every aspect of the competition – and with the draw for the World Cup to be made on December 5, we already know the fixtures set for next summer, with just the teams to fill in…

Calendar

World Cup fixtures in full

Group stage

Group A

Co-hosts Mexico are in Group A (Image credit: Getty Images)

June 11, 2026: Mexico vs A2 , Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City June 11, 2026: A3 vs A4 , Estadio Akron, Zapopan

, Estadio Akron, Zapopan June 18, 2026: A4 vs A2 , Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 18, 2026: Mexico vs A3 , Estadio Akron, Zapopan

, Estadio Akron, Zapopan June 24, 2026: A4 vs Mexico , Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City June 24, 2026: A2 vs A3, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Group B

Co-hosts Canada are in Group B (Image credit: Getty Images)

June 12, 2026: Canada vs B2 , BMO Field, Toronto

, BMO Field, Toronto June 13, 2026: B3 vs B4 , Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara June 18, 2026: B4 vs B2 , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood June 18, 2026: Canada vs B3 , BC Place, Vancouver

, BC Place, Vancouver June 24, 2026: B4 vs Canada , BC Place, Vancouver

, BC Place, Vancouver June 24, 2026: B2 vs B3, Lumen Field, Seattle

Group C

June 13, 2026: C1 vs C2 , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 13, 2026: C3 vs C4 , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 19, 2026: C4 vs C2 , Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 19, 2026: C1 vs C3 , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 24, 2026: C4 vs C1 , Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 24, 2026: C2 vs C3, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group D

Co-hosts United States are in Group D (Image credit: Getty Images)

June 12, 2026: United States vs D2 , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood June 13, 2026: D3 vs D4 , BC Place, Vancouver

, BC Place, Vancouver June 19, 2026: D4 vs D2 , Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara June 19, 2026: United States vs D3 , Lumen Field, Seattle

, Lumen Field, Seattle June 25, 2026: D4 vs United States , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood June 25, 2026: D2 vs D3, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Group E

June 14, 2026: E1 vs E2 , Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 14, 2026: E3 vs E4 , NRG Stadium, Houston

, NRG Stadium, Houston June 20, 2026: E4 vs E2 , BMO Field, Toronto

, BMO Field, Toronto June 20, 2026: E1 vs E3 , Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City June 25, 2026: E4 vs E1 , Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 25, 2026: E2 vs E3, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Group F

June 14, 2026: F1 vs F2 , AT&T Stadium, Arlington

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 14, 2026: F3 vs F4 , Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe June 20, 2026: F4 vs F2 , NRG Stadium, Houston

, NRG Stadium, Houston June 20, 2026: F1 vs F3 , Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe June 25, 2026: F4 vs F1 , AT&T Stadium, Arlington

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 25, 2026: F2 vs F3, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group G

June 15, 2026: G1 vs G2 , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood June 15, 2026: G3 vs G4 , Lumen Field, Seattle

, Lumen Field, Seattle June 21, 2026: G4 vs G2 , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood June 21, 2026: G1 vs G3 , BC Place, Vancouver

, BC Place, Vancouver June 26, 2026: G4 vs G1 , Lumen Field, Seattle

, Lumen Field, Seattle June 26, 2026: G2 vs G3, BC Place, Vancouver

Group H

June 15, 2026: H1 vs H2 , Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 15, 2026: H3 vs H4 , Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 21, 2026: H4 vs H2 , Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 21, 2026: H1 vs H3 , Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 26, 2026: H4 vs H1 , NRG Stadium, Houston

, NRG Stadium, Houston June 26, 2026: H2 vs H3, Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Group I

June 16, 2026: I1 vs I2 , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 16, 2026: I3 vs I4 , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 22, 2026: I4 vs I2 , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 22, 2026: I1 vs I3 , Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 26, 2026: I4 vs I1 , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 26, 2026: I2 vs I3, BMO Field, Toronto

Group J

June 16, 2026: J1 vs J2 , Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City June 16, 2026: J3 vs J4 , Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara June 22, 2026: J4 vs J2 , AT&T Stadium, Arlington

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 22, 2026: J1 vs J3 , Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara June 27, 2026: J4 vs J1 , Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City June 27, 2026: J2 vs J3, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Group K

June 17, 2026: K1 vs K2 , NRG Stadium, Houston

, NRG Stadium, Houston June 17, 2026: K3 vs K4 , Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City June 23, 2026: K4 vs K2 , NRG Stadium, Houston

, NRG Stadium, Houston June 23, 2026: K1 vs K3 , Estadio Akron, Zapopan

, Estadio Akron, Zapopan June 27, 2026: K4 vs K1 , Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 27, 2026: K2 vs K3, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group L

June 17, 2026: L1 vs L2 , BMO Field, Toronto

, BMO Field, Toronto June 17, 2026: L3 vs L4 , AT&T Stadium, Arlington

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 23, 2026: L4 vs L2 , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 23, 2026: L1 vs L3 , BMO Field, Toronto

, BMO Field, Toronto June 27, 2026: L4 vs L1 , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 27, 2026: L2 vs L3, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Round of 32

June 28, 2026: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood June 29, 2026: Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D/F , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 29, 2026: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group C , Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe June 29, 2026: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group F , NRG Stadium, Houston

, NRG Stadium, Houston June 30, 2026: Winner Group I vs 3rd Group C/D/F/G/H , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 30, 2026: Runner-up Group E vs Runner-up Group I , AT&T Stadium, Arlington

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 30, 2026: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/E/F/H/I , Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 1, 2026: Winner Group L vs 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K , Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 1, 2026: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F/I/J , Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara July 1, 2026: Winner Group G vs 3rd Group A/E/H/I/J , Lumen Field, Seattle

, Lumen Field, Seattle July 2, 2026: Runner-up Group K vs Runner-up Group L , BMO Field, Toronto

, BMO Field, Toronto July 2, 2026: Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group J , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood July 2, 2026: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group E/F/G/I/J , BC Place, Vancouver

, BC Place, Vancouver July 3, 2026: Winner Group J vs Runner-up Group H , Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 3, 2026: Winner Group K vs 3rd Group D/E/I/J/L , Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City July 3, 2026: Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group G, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Round of 16

July 4, 2026: Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77 , Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 4, 2026: Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75 , NRG Stadium, Houston

, NRG Stadium, Houston July 5, 2026: Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78 , MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford July 5, 2026: Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80 , Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 6, 2026: Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84 , AT&T Stadium, Arlington

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington July 6, 2026: Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82 , Lumen Field, Seattle

, Lumen Field, Seattle July 7, 2026: Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88 , Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 7, 2026: Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87, BC Place, Vancouver

Quarter-finals

July 9, 2026: Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90 , Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough July 10, 2026: Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94 , SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood July 11, 2026: Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92 , Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 11, 2026: Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Semi-finals

July 14, 2026: Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98 , AT&T Stadium, Arlington

, AT&T Stadium, Arlington July 15, 2026: Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Third-placed play-off

July 18, 2026: Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Final

July 19, 2026: Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford