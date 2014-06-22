Mexico will play to win, insists coach Herrera

Having picked up four points from their opening two Group A fixtures, a draw would be enough to see Mexico into the second round of the competition.

However, with Croatia needing a win to seal their own progression, Herrera is keen to capitalise on any slip-ups by the European side.

"We are not going to think about a tie, our intention is to win," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Of course if we end up with a draw, we progress anyway and so we would be happy, but if you go into a game thinking about a tie you are most likely going to lose.

"The idea is to look for a win, stay intense.

"We know that Croatia has to win, so that should open up space for us.

"If we know that they have to attack us, we should be able to take advantage."