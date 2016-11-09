Meyer confirms interest from Tottenham

Schalke star Max Meyer has claimed that he was the subject of an approach from Tottenham during the last transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who was reportedly a target for Liverpool prior to the start of the season, stated in July that he would be keen to move to the Premier League if he decided to leave the Bundesliga.

The Germany international has now said that Spurs were an interested party, but he insists he is happy to have remained at Schalke after the club promptly rejected the advances.

Asked about a Spurs enquiry, he told Sport Bild: "I know that there was interest and the club was asked, but Schalke immediately put a stop to it. So the matter was settled.

"Of course I've dealt with it. I know what I have at Schalke and I like to play for this club."

Meyer's contract at Veltins Arena is due to expire in 2018, but the forward has suggested he could commit to a new deal.

"When the time comes, we'll come to a decision. But I feel good about Schalke," he said.

Meyer has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.