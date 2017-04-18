Michael Essien and Carlton Cole have already found trouble in Indonesia

The duo made their debuts in Persib Bandung's season-opening goalless draw against Arema, but the club have admitted missing the deadline to officially register them in time to play legally.

Manager Umuh Muchtar believes the former Premier League pair are being unfairly persecuted.

“That they are here is a joy for us, they want to raise up Indonesia’s name in the world," Muchtar wailed.

“Everybody knows that Essien is a world-class player, not an illegal immigrant.”

A spokesperson for the immigration authorities said: “They are professionals so they must hold a permit to perform activities in Indonesia."

Cole and Essien getting deported or sent to jail is up for debate, but it doesn’t make for a great start.

In Other News... at FourFourTwo.com