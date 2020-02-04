Michael Smith back in training ahead of Hearts’ clash with Kilmarnock

Michael Smith has resumed training for Hearts ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Kilmarnock.

But fellow full-back Aaron Hickey has less chance of a return as he continues to undergo treatment for a groin problem.

Deadline-day signing Marcel Langer could get his first taste of action while Peter Haring remains sidelined with pelvic trouble.

Kirk Broadfoot could make his first start for Kilmarnock since returning to the Rugby Park club on transfer deadline day.

The 35-year-old defender re-signed for Killie just five months after he had left for St Mirren and came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Ross County at the weekend.

Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are both out with existing knee problems.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, White, Halkett, Dikamona, Sibbick, Souttar, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Meshino, Damour, Ikpeazu, Boyce, Naismith, Walker, Henderson, Irving, Moore, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Langer, Smith, Garuccio, Zlamal.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Findlay, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Johnson, Del Fabro, Dicker, Power, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Bunn, Burke, St Clair, Kiltie, Kabamba, Hendrie, Millen, Koprivec.