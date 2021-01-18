Michail Antonio to lead the line for West Ham

Michail Antonio will lead the line for West Ham against West Brom.

The 30-year-old faces his third game in eight days, despite only just returning from a hamstring injury, as he is the club’s only recognised forward.

Arthur Masuaku is still sidelined after knee surgery.

Sam Johnstone may return for West Brom after being sidelined with coronavirus.

The goalkeeper missed Saturday’s 3-2 derby win at Wolves as he continued to feel the after effects having trained on Friday.

Conor Gallagher is available again after he served a one-match suspension but Karlan Grant (foot), Grady Diangana (hamstring) and Conor Townsend (knee) are sidelined while Matt Phillips (coronavirus) could also remain out.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio, Fornals, Randolph, Fredericks, Johnson, Diop, Noble, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Odubeko.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Field, Pereira, Phillips, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Robinson, Edwards, Robson-Kanu.