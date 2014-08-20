Michu chat aided Fernandez switch

The Argentina international centre-back completed his move to the Premier League from Serie A outfit Napoli on a four-year deal earlier on Wednesday.

Fernandez sought the advice of Michu, who is currently on loan at Napoli from Swansea, while he also consulted former loanee Alvaro Vazquez and current defender Jordi Amat.

"I asked Michu and Jordi Amat about the club," he told the club's official website.

"I obviously trained with Michu at Napoli and while I was on loan at Getafe [in 2013] I played with Alvaro Vazquez. He is very good friends with Jordi, so I've spoken to them too.

"Michu told me it is a family club and the city is very relaxed. He said I was joining a very good club. All I've heard are good things about Swansea."

The 25-year-old, whose move to the Liberty Stadium is subject to international clearance, is excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and believes he can relate to Swansea's style of football.

"It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League - it is the best in the world - and I'm grateful to Swansea for giving me this opportunity," he added.

"I can identify myself with the Swansea style - I like to play the ball from the back and, of course, I love to defend too."

Fernandez made just 35 Serie A appearances during his three-year spell at Napoli, although he did feature in the club's 3-1 victory over Fiorentina in last season's Coppa Italia final.

He played four times for Argentina at the World Cup, as the South American nation were beaten in the final by Germany.