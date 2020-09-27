Micky Mellon backs Logan Chalmers to join Lawrence Shankland in Scotland frame

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has backed Lawrence Shankland to shine for Scotland as they chase their Euro dream.

But Mellon is stunned in-form Logan Chalmers has been overlooked by Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is set to name his squad for the crucial European Championship play-off semi-final with Israel and Mellon expects Shankland, who bagged his second Scottish Premiership goal in two games in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton, to be named in it.

And he has called for 20-year-old Chalmers to receive some international recognition after he was left out of the Scotland Under-21 squad for their forthcoming qualifiers with the Czech Republic and San Marino.

Shankland’s fourth-minute opener against Hamilton, which was cancelled out in the second half by Hakeem Odoffin, came when Chalmers burst run down the right flank and found Adrian Sporle to set up Dundee United’s talisman.

Mellon said: “Great finish, and young Logan showed what a terrific talent he is as well.

“You all watched that. What about him? I don’t pick the team, but here’s a young Scottish player in the Premiership, the top end of our game, and he can’t get in the Scotland Under-21s.

“He has been playing consistently well for some time. I want people to dribble and have shots at goal.

“Lawrence does what he does. I don’t pick the national team either, but I am delighted us in Scotland have got a goalscorer of that talent.”

Mellon claims he is not fearful of a bid for the prolific Shankland in the final week of the transfer window.

And he insists United will only cash in on Shankland, or any of their players, if the deal is right for the Tannadice outfit.

He said: “We are a good club here. I have said all along, about all the players, that nothing will happen unless it makes the club better.

“If something gets put our way about any of them, the decision will end with: ‘Does it make Dundee United better?’

“As of this minute, we are delighted with what we have got and we are working hard to maybe add to that with more quality. We are moving it in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton head coach Brian Rice hailed goalscorer Odoffin for putting his head in where it hurts to earn Accies a vital point which lifted them to 10th in the Scottish Premiership.

Odoffin, who notched his third goal in five games, stooped to get on the end of David Templeton’s free-kick and send a diving header in a packed penalty area into the back of the net with 15 minutes remaining.

And Rice said: “Listen, there is only one way you score goals like that and it is putting your body on the line and he comes from a club that does that, Livingston.

“It is a great from a defender but the delivery was great as well. If you put the ball in the right area then as long as you have got bodies prepared to put their body on the line then you have got a chance. Hakeem is an honest boy and is getting his rewards going in there.”