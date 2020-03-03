Midfielder Bartley is a doubt for Livingston

Gary Holt will assess his Livingston squad ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Celtic on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley is suffering from an ankle problem.

Chris Erskine (groin) remains out while Cece Pepe is still working his way back from injury.

Celtic have issues in central defence with Kristoffer Ajer (thigh) doubtful and Jozo Simunovic out with his ongoing knee issue.

James Forrest and Callum McGregor are expected to shake off knocks picked up in Sunday’s Scottish Cup win against St Johnstone.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is pushing for a return from a groin injury but might not be risked on the artificial surface while Olivier Ntcham (calf) and Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Devlin, Ambrose, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Menga, Dykes, Souda, Schofield.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Elhamed, Bayo, Bain.