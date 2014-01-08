Midfielder Ferri pens Lyon extension until 2017

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension after establishing himself in the first team at the Stade de Gerland this season.

Ferri has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring two goals for a Lyon side that has endured a largely disappointing campaign.

And the France Under-21 international was quick to express delight at extending his stay with the club he joined as a teenager in 2007.

"I am very pleased to extend with my trainer club," Ferri told the club's official website.

"I feel good at Lyon where I want to continue to grow. With this extension, I can concentrate on my work in training and in matches."

Lyon sit 10th in Ligue 1 with six wins from 19 games and Ferri is eager to help Remi Garde's side move up the table.

"The objectives for the second part of the season? Try to go back up the standings in the league while trying to go as far as possible in the cups," Ferri explained.

"And personally, to have the most possible playing time."