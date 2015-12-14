Midtjylland chairman excited by Manchester United challenge

Midtjylland chairman Rasmus Ankersen hopes shrewd thinking can secure another Premier League scalp when the Danish champions take on Manchester United in the Europa League.

Monday's draw in Nyon handed Midtjylland a mouth-watering last-32 clash against Louis van Gaal's team, who drop down from the Champions League having lost out to Wolfsburg and PSV in Group B.

Midtjylland prevailed 2-1 on aggregate against Southampton during the preliminary stages of the Europa League this year and they took United's rivals Manchester City to a penalty shootout in 2008.

Ankersen is well-versed in English football from his other role as co-director of football at Championship side Brentford and he is realistic about the gulf in resources that the tie throws up.

"We're a small club with a small budget," he told BT Sport. "We can't win by outspending the competition so we have to out-think them and I think that's why we've been successful competing so far in the Europa League.

"There is not a huge chance for us to beat Manchester United but there is a chance and we'll take up the challenge.

"We beat an English team already this season in Southampton. Here's another big challenge for us and we're ready to take it on."