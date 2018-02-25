Mierzejewski magic fires Sydney FC to derby glory

Adrian Mierzejewski again proved the scourge of Western Sydney Wanderers as A-League leaders Sydney FC came from behind to win their derby clash 3-1 on Sunday.

In torrential rain at Allianz Stadium, a venue staging its final derby before undergoing redevelopment, it was the Wanderers who took the lead in the 10th minute, as Oriol Riera pounced on a goalkeeping error from Andrew Redmayne.

But Mierzejewski, who netted a brace in the 5-0 away win in December, levelled matters with a fine free-kick before completing the turnaround 10 minutes into the second half.

Bobo then made sure of victory as Sydney moved nine points clear at the top of the table. Western Sydney remain sixth, occupying the final play-off position.

Riera had the simplest of tasks to put Western Sydney ahead when Redmayne fumbled Raul Llorente's low cross from the left wing into his path.

However, if the opener had been fortunate, Mierzejewski's leveller on the stroke of half-time was anything but, the midfielder curling brilliantly in off the bar.

He had his second in the 55th minute, firing in low at the near post, before Bobo slid narrowly wide from a difficult angle.

Yet Bobo did finish with a flourish as he confidently slotted in to the bottom-right corner after being played in by Milos Ninkovic, and Western Sydney never threatened a comeback, the Wanderers taking just one point from three derbies this season.