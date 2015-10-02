Mignolet: Liverpool have to be killers

Simon Mignolet has voiced his frustration at Liverpool's inability to kill off games in the wake of Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw with Sion.

Brendan Rodgers' men created a number of chances to bag the full three points, yet eventually had to settle for a draw as only Adam Lallana managed to find the net at Anfield, with Ebenezer Assifuah cancelling out his opener.

"When you play at home in the Europa League you want to win the game and I think we started really well, getting in front," Mignolet, 27, told the club's official website.

"But unfortunately we [conceded] on the counterattack. With our threat, we created a lot of chances, unfortunately we didn't manage to score the second goal that would've given us the victory we wanted.

"We have to be killers, kill the game off. If you score a second time then they go down and it's very difficult to come back from that.

"But we learn from that and take it into the next few games."

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to play Everton in the Merseyside derby.