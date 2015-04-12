Mignolet tips Origi to settle quickly at Anfield
Divock Origi will be ready to challenge for a first-team place at Liverpool when he joins next season, according to goalkeeper and countryman Simon Mignolet.
Liverpool signed the young forward from Lille in July and immediately loaned him back for 2014-15 to the Ligue 1 club, for whom he has scored 15 goals in 82 appearances.
Mignolet has trained with the 19-year-old during international duty with Belgium and is backing Origi to settle quickly at Anfield.
"I have spoken with him a fair few times about next season, pre-season and how he is going to settle in - not only at the club, but also in the city," Mignolet told Liverpool's official website.
"He's looking forward to next season and I think he'll be ready for the team when he comes in.
"He's only a young player but I'm sure, from what I've seen in training with him, that he's a very good player and will do really well for us.
"He's very quick, he's got skill, he can hold the ball up and score a goal as well - what else do you want from a striker?
"He's got a good attitude to work hard in training, which is always important; he's willing to learn and accepts advice. I can only speak in good terms about him."
Origi has netted seven times in 26 league appearances for Lille this season.
