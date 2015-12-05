Mihajlovic: AC Milan should get same credit as Juventus

AC Milan head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says his side's form is just as good as that of Juventus, but argues they are not getting the same level of recognition.

Juve have made a strong recovery from their poor start to the season, while Milan have only lost once in their last eight games in all competitions - a 1-0 defeat to the reigning Serie A champions - after an inconsistent start to their own campaign.

Mihajlovic pointed to the fact that seventh-placed Milan's record in that period is equal to that of Massimiliano Allegri's men, who he feels are receiving more credit.

"We have done well in the past eight matches and we have lost just one match," he said at his pre-match media conference ahead of the game with Carpi on Sunday.

"But I do not see the same enthusiasm around Milan that there is for Juve's recent run of results.

"My players have to stay focused on our objectives. We will fight for a top-three finish, the season is long, so let's see how the next five matches go and then the second part of the season."

Milan will hope to extend their positive stretch of results when they travel to play struggling Carpi, who are 19th in the table and have the worst defensive record in Serie A.

"On paper we are the stronger side, but we have to go and show that with our performance," continued Mihajlovic.

"Our objective is to maintain our two points per match average until the half-way stage of the season.

"We will do everything to bring home the three points and need to make sure we play our own game.

"I have a lot of respect for their coach Fabrizio Castori while we have to watch out for a former Milan striker in Marco Borriello."