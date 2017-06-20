Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is open to signing Mario Balotelli if star forward Andrea Belotti leaves as expected.

Balotelli, 26, is linked with several clubs after a fine campaign with Nice, where he scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Belotti, meanwhile, is reportedly a target for Manchester United after a prolific season that saw him net 26 Serie A goals.

Should Belotti depart, Mihajlovic would consider reuniting with Balotelli after the pair worked together at AC Milan in 2015-16.

"Balotelli to Turin? I'd take him," he told Sky Italia.

"I got him to Milan. Why not?"

Balotelli scored just one goal in 20 league games – eight of which were starts – during his 2015-16 season at Milan.