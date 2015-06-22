Mihajlovic 'convinced' he will succeed at Milan

Sinisa Mihajlovic is confident of reviving fallen Italian giants Milan after replacing Filippo Inzaghi as head coach at San Siro.

The Serb was handed the chance to lead Milan earlier this month after leaving his previous role with Sampdoria, an offer he quickly accepted - signing a two-year deal.

Inzaghi's failure to guide Milan back to the higher echelons of Serie A ultimately led to his downfall, the former striker departing after finishing 10th.

Mihajlovic - who led Sampdoria to European football last season - has backed himself to succeed where Inzaghi could not and emulate the likes of Fabio Capello and Carlo Ancelotti in bringing glory back to the 18-time league champions.

"When you're at Milan you cannot fly low," he said at a club sponsorship event. "You're forced to think big and hit great goals, and we will do everything to bring Milan back to places they deserve to be.

"It will not be easy but I am convinced that we will succeed.

"During the era of [owner Silvio] Berlusconi there have been so many coaches, those from the inside like Ancelotti and Capello and those who came from outside like [Alberto] Zaccheroni, [Massimiliano] Allegri and [Arrigo] Sacchi, but right now there is not another coach in Italy with my desire to coach Milan.

"I'm very confident."