Mihajlovic: I will not resign

Sinisa Mihajlovic insisted he will not walk away from Milan after the club suffered their worst home defeat in six years at the hands of Napoli.

Italy international Lorenzo Insigne bagged a second-half brace as Napoli routed Milan 4-0 at San Siro on Sunday.

Insigne's double was sandwiched in between Allan's 13th-minute opener and Rodrigo Ely's own goal with 13 minutes remaining in Milan.

Milan have now lost four of their opening seven Serie A fixtures - including back-to-back - under new coach Mihajlovic this season, but the Serbian boss has no plans to vacate his position.

"I will no doubt receive a phone call tomorrow from the president [Silvio] Berlusconi and I will explain what happened," Mihajlovic said.

"The club as always will take their decisions, but I won't resign. I am convinced however to be able to find a solution to the problems.

"I have done it at other clubs and I can do it here. I need time, even if it is something I cannot ask for."

As for the match itself, Mihajlovic bemoaned Milan's fragile mentality, which has left the club languishing in 11th position - nine points adrift of leaders Fiorentina.

"I know it's bad to say this, but tonight we lost to the better side," Mihajlovic told the Milan Channel. "Their forwards made the difference.

"We cannot afford however to make the kind of individual errors that we made against an attack of that calibre.

"The match was put to bed after their second goal and we were unable to react. We're weak mentally and there have been too many highs and lows.

"Perhaps we need [Sigmund] Freud… since I've arrived I have been trying to work on the players' mentality. I have been speaking to them individually and as a group, trying to analyse everything. Clearly it is not that easy.

"I expected to resolve things earlier, but evidently we have to keep on working. That is the only option we have. We do work hard and well, but it’s still not enough."