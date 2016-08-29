Mihajlovic: I won't waste anymore breath on Maksimovic

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is fed up with talking about Nikola Maksimovic, who is trying to force through a transfer.

Maksimovic has missed Torino's opening two Serie A fixtures of the season as the Serbian defender continues to be linked with a move to Napoli.

And a day after telling reporters Maksimovic is "dead" to him, outspoken boss Mihajlovic was at it again following Torino's 5-1 win over Bologna on Sunday.

"I have no intention of wasting any more breath on that person," he said via Sky Sport Italia.

"I will no longer answer any questions on him.

"I prefer to focus on positive things, such as that we are a team who always play to win and not simply to avoid defeat."

While Mihajlovic refused to speak about the 24-year-old, Torino director Gianluca Petrachi invited Napoli to raise their offer for the want-away player.

"Napoli really like Maksimovic, they made offers and counter-offers, now there are few days left and so it's the moment of truth. Let's see how much they like the player," Petrachi added.

"We'll see what to do, as it has to be a deal that makes everyone happy."