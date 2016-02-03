Mihajlovic: Milan possession must have purpose
Sinisa Mihajlovic said his team "checked in" for the second half after taking a 2-0 lead away at Palermo on Wednesday.
AC Milan head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic called for his team to be more purposeful with the ball after a 2-0 win at Palermo extended their recent revival.
Carlos Bacca and M'Baye Niang were both on the scoresheet as Milan followed up Sunday's 3-0 derby win against Inter with another victory.
Milan are now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions and the Rossoneri are just two points behind fifth-placed Roma.
But Mihajlovic was unhappy with his team's second-half performance, insisting they did not use the ball well enough.
"I'm interested to a certain point, it is important to do so but the possession must have a purpose," the head coach told Sky.
"In the second half we had possession, but we were only dangerous once with [Juraj] Kucka.
"We managed but the 2-0 needed just a minimal inattention to reopen the game.
"In the first half we dominated, in the second we checked in.
"This is the only flaw, it takes no time from 2-0 to get them back into the game."
Milan's next test comes in the shape of Udinese at the San Siro.
