Mihajlovic: Milan possession must have purpose

AC Milan head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic called for his team to be more purposeful with the ball after a 2-0 win at Palermo extended their recent revival.

Carlos Bacca and M'Baye Niang were both on the scoresheet as Milan followed up Sunday's 3-0 derby win against Inter with another victory.

Milan are now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions and the Rossoneri are just two points behind fifth-placed Roma.

But Mihajlovic was unhappy with his team's second-half performance, insisting they did not use the ball well enough.

"I'm interested to a certain point, it is important to do so but the possession must have a purpose," the head coach told Sky.

"In the second half we had possession, but we were only dangerous once with [Juraj] Kucka.

"We managed but the 2-0 needed just a minimal inattention to reopen the game.

"In the first half we dominated, in the second we checked in.

"This is the only flaw, it takes no time from 2-0 to get them back into the game."

Milan's next test comes in the shape of Udinese at the San Siro.