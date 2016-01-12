Mihajlovic relaxed over future after Berlusconi talk

Sinisa Mihajlovic is calm over his future at AC Milan following talks with club president Silvio Berlusconi.

Speculation has persisted over the former defender's position at San Siro, with reports emerging on Monday that Marcello Lippi had been sounded out as his replacement.

Speaking ahead of his side's Coppa Italia quarter-final with Carpi, Mihajlovic has no concerns over his role and revealed he has spoken with Berlusconi in recent days.

"It's now been three months since the rumours started about me," he said. "It's not a problem, I'm calm, and I'm taking it one game at a time.

"The club denied it [Lippi rumours] immediately, so it's over. I'm too smart to fall into certain traps.

"I heard from Berlusconi yesterday, we talked a little bit about a few certain things."

Mihajlovic, who has declared Mario Balotelli fit to return to Wednesday's matchday squad, has challenged his team to become more ruthless in attack as they target Serie A's top three.

"This team can fight for a place in the Champions League, but unfortunately we've never been there [this season]," he said.

"We deserve to be six or seven points higher in the table, which would mean we were in the fight for top spot. I'm disappointed about that.

"We have to improve in attack, we have to be more ruthless. We create a lot, but we don't always score.

"If we play the way we have in recent games, we'll soon be back to winning matches."