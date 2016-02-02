Mihajlovic urges Milan to build on derby win versus Palermo

Sinisa Mihajlovic has urged his AC Milan players to replicate their performance from the 3-0 derby win over Inter when they visit Palermo on Wednesday.

After their morale-boosting victory over their neighbours last time out, Milan sit just six points adrift of Fiorentina in Serie A's third and final Champions League qualification spot.

And coach Mihajlovic wants another three points from their trip to Sicily.

"We took great satisfaction from winning the derby and I hope it can be the start of something, but let’s see what happens at Palermo. If we do not do well versus Palermo no one will remember the derby," he said at Tuesday's pre-match media conference.

"The win over Inter should have the effect of a bottle being uncorked and we will see whether there was champagne, a good sparkling wine or a simple lemonade in the bottle on Wednesday.

"I think we have gained an understanding of what we can do with our latest results and we must replicate our performance from the derby. Palermo are a good team and have good players, but we can win if we play as we know we can.

"I believe in these guys and I have always believed in them. I have a lot of confidence and I hope that our recent results show what we can do. When you win games, you don't feel the fatigue. We will make some changes, but we will try to change as little as possible."