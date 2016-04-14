Mihajlovic wishes 'great guy' Brocchi well at AC Milan

Sinisa Mihajlovic says Cristian Brocchi is a "great guy" and has wished his successor at AC Milan good luck.

Mihajlovic was fired on Tuesday following a run of five Serie A games without a win, a sequence of results that has left Milan well adrift of the third and final Champions League place and facing an uphill struggle to qualify for the Europa League.

However, the Serb - who led the club to next month's Coppa Italia final, where they will face Juventus - bears no ill-feeling towards Brocchi, who has been promoted from Milan's youth set-up to coach the first team until the end of the season.

"I would like to thank all the Milan fans who have always been nice to me," Mihajlovic, who represented Milan's city rivals Inter during his playing days, told Corriere dello Sport.

"I hope that Cristian will do well and that the team can get to Europe and win the Italian Cup. Brocchi is a great guy. "

Brocchi's first game in charge sees Milan visit Sampdoria on Sunday.