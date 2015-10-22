Silvio Berlusconi appeared to cast doubt over head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic's future as he expressed his disappointment at AC Milan's loss to rivals Inter in the Luigi Berlusconi Trophy.

Geoffrey Kondogbia's early strike after a defensive mistake from Philippe Mexes proved decisive as Inter won the friendly 1-0 at San Siro in another poor showing for Milan, who also saw Andrea Bertolacci suffer a knee injury.

Mihajlovic is coming under increasing pressure and a report in an Italian newspaper claimed on Thursday he has the next two Serie A home games against Sassuolo and Chievo to save his job.

"There is nothing to say, I took it badly," club president Berlusconi told Sportmediaset.

"I would have preferred to win and it was an ugly performance.

"Mihajlovic's future? Who knows…"

Berlusconi added that he would rather keep a dignified silence following the setback.

"It is normal I am disappointed – it is the trophy dedicated to my father," he added to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I would have preferred to win, but I won't make any further comment. You know how things go, as whoever wins gets to speak, while the loser must keep quiet."