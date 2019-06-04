Manchester United quoted €35m for French 'goalkeeper of the year'

Lille have quoted United a price of €35million for Maignan, according to the Daily Record.

Maignan had an impressive season for Lille, keeping 15 clean sheets and helping them finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, he was named goalkeeper of the year by the French professional footballers' union.

He also recieved his first international call up for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

At 23, Maignan is still young, and fits with United's planned youth transfer policy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And with David De Gea's future at Old Trafford in question, it's believed the Red Devil's hunt for the next best keeper has begun.

READ MORE...

31 things everybody forgot happened in 2018/19

6 returning Premier League loanees who could shine with their parent clubs in 2019/20