Mikel in advanced Marseille talks, claims Rohr
As John Obi Mikel nears a move away from Chelsea, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr thinks Marseille could be his next destination.
Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr claims Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is in talks with Marseille about a potential transfer.
Mikel joined Chelsea in 2006, making over 350 appearances for the club, but he has not featured at all under new manager Antonio Conte this season.
The 29-year-old is now expected to be let go by the Premier League leaders and is seemingly on the verge of a move to France.
"I saw Obi Mikel in London," Rohr told Europe 1. "He is in advanced discussions with Olympique Marseille.
"He will leave Chelsea for free. This is a serious option."
Mikel's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of the season.
