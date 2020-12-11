Mikey Devlin to miss Ross County clash through injury

Mikey Devlin has joined Aberdeen’s injury list ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County after suffering an ankle tendon injury which will rule him out for three months.

Lewis Ferguson is suspended following his red card against St Mirren, while Niall McGinn and Dylan McGeouch both face one more week out following groin problems.

Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Scott Wright (hernia) also remain out.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell’s injury woes continued after seeing Keith Watson ruled out.

The defender had to be replaced at half-time during Sunday’s 4-0 hammering by Rangers after picking up a glute issue, while Charlie Lakin’s thigh is also set to keep him out for up to six weeks rather than the fortnight initially suggested.

Kettlewell is already without Tom Grivosti (hamstring), Ross Draper (calf), Oli Shaw (groin) and Carl Tremarco (hamstring), but Rangers loanee Stephen Kelly can return to face the Dons after he was ruled out of facing his parent club last weekend. New signing Jason Naismith is ineligible until after the new year.